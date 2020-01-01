LIVE: Watch the 2020 Rose Parade with the theme, ‘The Power of Hope’ 🌹

Mukwonago PD: 2 boys rescued after falling through ice at retention pond

January 1, 2020

MUKWONAGO — Mukwonago emergency crews rescued two boys, ages 11 and 10, who had fallen through the ice at a retention pond on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Officials say this incident happened in the area of Stoecker Farm Avenue and Fairwinds Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. on that Thursday.

After the boys fell through the ice, officials say bystanders tried to throw ropes and electrical cords to the children — without success. One of the boys could not tread water — and went underwater. At that time, a Mukwonago officer entered the water and made his way to the children.

Mukwonago Water Rescue personnel entered the water — and retrieved the boys and officer from the water.

The boys and the officer were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

