No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 7 Oregon clash in 106th Rose Bowl: Game tied at 7 in 1st

Posted 4:05 pm, January 1, 2020, by , Updated at 04:29PM, January 1, 2020

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A general view before the Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PASADENA, Calif. — No. 11 Wisconsin faced No. 7 Oregon in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl Wednesday, Jan. 1 — a matchup is mostly for bragging rights in the venerable game’s traditional Big Ten/Pac-12 rivalry after both the Ducks and the Badgers missed out on the College Football Playoff.

The Oregon Ducks were first to score with a touchdown run by QB Justin Herbert. With the extra point, the Ducks led 7-0 with just under 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

Badgers WR Aron Cruickshank ran the ball into the end zone with a 95-yard kickoff return and the Badgers quickly tied the ballgame at 7 with just over nine minutes left in the first quarter.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.