× No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 7 Oregon clash in 106th Rose Bowl: Game tied at 7 in 1st

PASADENA, Calif. — No. 11 Wisconsin faced No. 7 Oregon in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl Wednesday, Jan. 1 — a matchup is mostly for bragging rights in the venerable game’s traditional Big Ten/Pac-12 rivalry after both the Ducks and the Badgers missed out on the College Football Playoff.

No place like it 😍 The Granddaddy of Them All pic.twitter.com/ZSXPxusQk6 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 1, 2020

The Oregon Ducks were first to score with a touchdown run by QB Justin Herbert. With the extra point, the Ducks led 7-0 with just under 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

Badgers WR Aron Cruickshank ran the ball into the end zone with a 95-yard kickoff return and the Badgers quickly tied the ballgame at 7 with just over nine minutes left in the first quarter.

HE G O N E‼️ Aron Cruickshank takes the kickoff 95 yards TO THE H O U S E‼️ ‼️TOUCHDOWN, WISCONSIN‼️ pic.twitter.com/JqyPM9ARC4 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 1, 2020