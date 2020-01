× Police: Man shot, wounded during argument near 6th and Lapham; shooter arrested

MILWAUKEE — A man was hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 1 near 6th Street and Lapham Boulevard.

It happened just after 3 p.m.

Police said the 28-year-old man was shot during an argument and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

One person was arrested, police said.