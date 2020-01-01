× Sheriff: Racine men busted with crack cocaine, marijuana during New Year’s Day traffic stop

RACINE — Two Racine men were arrested after sheriff’s officials said crack cocaine and marijuana were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:30 p.m., deputies stopped the vehicle for an equipment violation at Douglas Avenue and High Street in Racine. Upon approaching the vehicle, deputies detected a strong odor of fresh marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a backpack containing 30 individual packages of crack cocaine weighing 5.2 grams. Sheriff’s officials said that belonged to Jan Jeffery, 24. Investigators also found a pair of sweatpants containing 1.6 grams of marijuana. Sheriff’s officials said that belonged to Alondro Pratt, 24.

Jeffery and Pratt were being held at the Racine County Jail. Pratt was being held on a $5,000 bond for possession of marijuana as a repeater. Jeffery was being held on a $78,000 bond for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, sheriff’s officials said.