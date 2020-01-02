Burlington, Vermont woman reported missing may be in Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — Police in Burlington, Vermont have issued a missing persons alert for a 46-year-old woman — and it is possible she may be in the Milwaukee area.

Deborah Celmer went missing from Burlington, Vermont on Saturday, Dec. 21. Officials say she had contact with her family early on Thursday, Jan. 2 when she asked for money by email — but never disclosed her location.

Investigators pinged Celmer’s phone on Thursday — and it showed up adjacent to the Milwaukee River in Milwaukee. Her family is not aware of any contacts she may have in Milwaukee.

Officials say Celmer has a history of suicide attempts — and is currently suffering from paranoid delusions. Her family does not feel as if she is a threat to others — but is possibly a threat to herself due to her severe delusions that the government is after her.

Officials say Celmer bought approximately $2,000 worth of camping gear in Burlington, Vermont before she left. They say it is possible she is camping somewhere. Officials say Celmer does not like homeless shelters and has slept in the woods instead of shelters in the past. She has no access to vehicles and has likely been using buses to get around.

If you have information that could help Burlington, Vermont investigators with this case, you are urged to call 802-540-2343.