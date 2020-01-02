Stay or leave your car insurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Car insurance premiums nationwide have never been higher.

Many of us renew our policies year after year without shopping around.

But a recent survey of Consumer Reports members found that an overwhelming majority of those who changed to another carrier saved money.

Here are some easy money-saving strategies for car insurance.

Ready to shop around? Consumer Reports found that some insurers are better than others at attracting and retaining customers. And when it comes to overall satisfaction, just two national companies made it to the top of the ratings.

USAA topped the ratings, with an overall satisfaction score of 92. But USAA primarily serves military families.

Amica also did well, but you may need a clean driving record and good credit reports to get its best rates.

Even if you don’t switch companies, you can still save by asking for a lower rate if your car is older or your mileage is low, say around 6,000 miles a year.

The bottom line? Consumer Reports advises reviewing your car insurance once a year. It could really pay off.

Another way to save money is to allow your insurance company to track your driving habits electronically for things like speed, phone use, and even the time of day you drive. Good drivers get lower rates with some companies.

But the opposite is also true; your rates could go up based on the data. It’s something to think about.