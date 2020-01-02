× Firefighters rescue man who fell 50 feet into construction hole

East Hollywood, CA — Firefighters rescued a man who fell about 50 feet into a hole at a construction site in East Hollywood Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said, according to KTLA.

The crew responded to the 1400 block of Hobart Boulevard at about 8:37 a.m. and secured the man with a two-line rope system while a rescue task force assessed how to safely pull him out, LAFD said in an alert.

Aerial video from Sky5 shows firefighters hoisting the man out of the hole about half an hour later.

The man’s condition is unknown but he was seen walking on his own and speaking with firefighters after he was pulled out.

Paramedics transported the man to a hospital where he will be evaluated for injuries that appeared to not be life-threatening, the department said.

No further details were immediately available.