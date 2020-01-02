Former dean of students accused of sexual assault makes initial appearance in court

KENOSHA — Curtiss Tolefree Jr. made his initial appearance in Kenosha County court on Thursday, Jan. 2 on sexual assault charges.

Tolefree, a former dean of students at Bradford High School in Kenosha, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student between 2008 and 2009. He faces three counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff and two counts of exposing genitals to a child.

On Thursday, the judge set bond for Tolefree at $10,000 — and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 17.

According to the criminal complaint, in October 2018 a woman spoke with Kenosha police detectives, alleging that during her junior year at Bradford High School she began having a sexual relationship with Tolefree. The woman, identified as Jane Doe in the complaint, alleges the relationship began in the fall of 2008 and continued until the end of 2009.

The woman told detectives that she got into trouble quite often as a student and would get sent to Tolefree’s office. She told detectives she spent a lot of time in his office — and eventually began eating lunch there every day. The woman also told officials that Tolefree had his office window “covered with construction paper.” As a result, if Tolefree’s office door was closed, no one could see inside.

According to the complaint, the woman stated that around October or November 2008, when she was 17, Tolefree had sex with her in his office for the first time. “Jane Doe states that after the first time the defendant had sex with her in his office, they had sex just about every day at school during her junior year,” the complaint states.

Jane Doe also reports that there were times during her junior year that Tolefree would call her out of class — and have her come to his office to have sex. The complaint indicates Tolefree also had sexual encounters with the student in his SUV, his home, and hotels.

Jane Doe told detectives that her mother was the only person to ever question her relationship with Tolefree. Jane Doe says she always denied that anything was going on.

According to the complaint, Jane Doe states that around Dec. 31, 2009, she told Tolefree that she met and developed a relationship with someone else. She claims he became upset and told her “she should be focusing on school and should not be getting into a relationship with someone.” Jane Doe claims she then told Tolefree that what they had been doing was wrong.