Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the KIA NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December, the NBA announced Jan. 2.

While leading the Bucks to an NBA-best 13-2 record in December, Antetokounmpo averaged 29.3 points (1st in Eastern Conference), 12.0 rebounds (4th in Eastern Conference) and 5.3 assists per game. He also shot 54.6% from the field and 39.1% from three. In 13 games last month, Antetokounmpo tallied eight games with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, including four with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds, and posted his third triple-double of the season.

The best of Giannis in December: 29.5 PPG (1st in East) | 12.4 RPG | 5.2 APG pic.twitter.com/X9HeFbxNNH — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 2, 2020

On the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging career-highs in points (30.4, 2nd in NBA) and rebounds (13.0, 6th in NBA) per game in addition to 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 31.0 minutes per contest. He’s also shooting 55.6% from the field and has already set a new career-best with 56 threes made this season, helping the Bucks get off to the best start in franchise history with a league-best record of 31-5.

After also winning Player of the Month in Oct./Nov. of this season, Antetokounmpo has now won the award in six of the last seven months. Overall this is the seventh time Antetokounmpo has earned Player of the Month in his career.