MILWAUKEE -- It sounds like a national day that should be during State Fair -- but Jan. 2 is National Cream Puff Day! Tim Gill and Brandon Grebe join FOX6 WakeUp with the effort to change the national holiday.

They would like National Cream Puff day to be Aug. 6. This date is during the fair every year, and we would welcome a change from January 2nd (a pretty random date) to August 6th.