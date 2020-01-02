James Svoboda pleads not guilty to charges related to theft of $350K+ from Mount Pleasant, Caledonia

RACINE COUNTY — James Svoboda pleaded not guilty in Racine County court on Thursday, Jan. 2 to charges related to the theft of more than $350,000 from the villages of Mount Pleasant and Caledonia.

Svoboda faces charges on eight total counts — two of theft of movable property, three of uttering a forgery, one of forgery, one of unauthorized use of information/documents and one of misconduct in public office.

A criminal complaint states James Svoboda was a Village of Caledonia employee and a contracted Village of Mount Pleasant employee. He was the joint parks superintendent and a park liaison for the municipalities. He was also employed as the Caledonia cemetery worker.

During his employment in those positions, authorities say Svoboda fraudulently endorsed checks, transferred money from a village bank account into a personal bank account, accepted payments intended for village services directly into a personal bank account and used village funds for personal purchases.

Svoboda is due back in court on Feb. 28.

