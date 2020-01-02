LeRoy Butler named a finalist for 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

CANTON, Ohio — LeRoy Butler, who played safety for the Packers for 12 seasons, has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction class. It is the first time in his 14 years of eligibility that he has been named a finalist.

Butler was part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI (31) in New Orleans in the 1996-97 season. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade team.

Inductees to the 2020 class will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show in February the day before the Super Bowl. They will be inducted into the Canton, Ohio, shrine in August.

What an amazing experience getting that phone call saying I am a FINALIST FOR THE @PROFOOTBALLHOF!! I'm not SPEECHLESS often but I was close! Thank you to all the @PACKERS fans who support me. You are my MVP's! I AM HONORED TO BE A @PACKERS FOR LIFE! — leroy butler (@leap36) January 2, 2020