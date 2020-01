MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed on Thursday, Jan. 2 that they are investigating eight probable overdose deaths so far this year in Milwaukee County.

Eight probable OD's, one homicide, and one fatal motor vehicle accident to start out the new year. Autopsies currently in progress. #doseofrealityWI — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 2, 2020

If you or someone you know needs help with an opioid addiction, CLICK HERE to access the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Dose of Reality campaign.