Milwaukee man accused of backing vehicle over Waukesha officer bound over for trial

WAUKESHA — Thomas Chadwick, a man accused of backing a vehicle over a Waukesha Police officer before leading authorities on a 65-mile chase, appeared in Waukesha County court on Thursday, Jan. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

Chadwick is charged with two counts of recklessly endangering safety and two counts of resisting an officer.

It all started in Waukesha on Wednesday night, Dec. 11 after officers were dispatched to the area of Moreland Boulevard and Stardust Drive for a wanted subject call. Investigators learned an individual who was wanted for violating his probation planned to steal clothing from a store at the Westbrook Shopping Center.

When officers arrived, they began speaking with a man and a woman. As the officers asked the man, who was a passenger in a vehicle, to step out, he pushed the female driver out and began fighting with officers. The tense and violent struggle was caught on dashcam video, as was the sound of a Taser, and commands from officers to step out of the vehicle.

Police said the driver’s side door was open, and as two officers were attempting to get the man out of the vehicle, he put it in reverse at a high rate of speed, running over one of the officers and knocking over the other.

Both officers were treated at the scene. One officer was transported to a hospital — treated and released.

Viewer video captured the man in the vehicle barreling over a parking lot median before speeding off.

Around 11:30 p.m. police say the man was spotted near 5th Street and Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee — in a different vehicle with a different female passenger.

From there, the 65-mile pursuit ensued, going through the following communities: Cudahy, St. Francis, South Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Greendale, Greenfield, Hales Corners, West Allis, and West Milwaukee.

In court Thursday, the judge found probable cause to bind Chadwick over for trial. Chadwick is scheduled to enter pleas to the charges against him on Jan. 30.