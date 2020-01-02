Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, dies at 30

MILWAUKEE -- Nick Gordon — the boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown who was found legally responsible for her death — died in Florida, according to TMZ. Plus, Ricki Lake buzzes her head. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

