Police seeking suspect who entered Burlington home on New Year’s Day

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a subject who entered a residence on New Year’s Day, the department posted on Facebook.

Authorities say the unknown subject entered a residence on Jan. 1. The resident was woken up by their dogs barking and found the subject standing in their bedroom. The subject left the residence when asked to do so and was apologetic to the resident, according to police.

The subject’s intentions are unknown at this time.

If you recognize the subject, contact the Burlington police Detective Sergeant Jones at 262-342-1107 or rjones@burlington-wi.gov. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.