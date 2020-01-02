Recognize him? MPD seeks help to ID suspect wanted for burglary near 25th and Melvina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for a burglary near 25th and Melvina on Saturday, Dec. 21 and attempted burglary on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Officials say the suspect pried open the garage on Dec. 21 and stole the victim's property. Police say the suspect returned to the location the next day and attempted to pry off the siding to the victim's garage.

PHOTO GALLERY

The suspect is described as a male, black, 20 to 30 years of age with a medium build, long black dreadlocks with a tapered hair cut on the sides. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a large white or light-colored design on the chest, faded blue jeans and gray shoes with an orange sole.

If you have any information on this suspect’s whereabouts contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or contact Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, where your tip could possibly lead to a cash reward up to $1,000.