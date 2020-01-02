US Census Bureau needs you, starting pay ranges from $17 to $24 an hour

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting for temporary “census taker” positions in communities across Wisconsin in advance of the 2020 Census. Pay rates for the positions in Wisconsin have increased and now range from $17 to $24 per hour.

A news release says those who apply will be placed in an applicant pool for 2020 Census positions for which they qualify, as jobs become available in their area. These positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks.

Census takers will be hired to work in their respective communities and go door-to-door to collect responses from those who do not respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail. Census taker positions provide an opportunity for people employed or unemployed to earn (extra) income while helping their community.

Upcoming “Applicant Day” recruiting events (where anyone interested can apply for a job at any of these events) in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa include:

DATE TIME LOCATION ADDRESS 1/2/2020 1 – 3pm MATC – Owen’s Place 4610 W Fond Du Lac Ave Milwaukee WI 53216 1/2/2020 10:30am- 3:30pm Wauwatosa Library 7635 W North Ave Wauwatosa WI 53213 1/2/2020 1 – 4pm Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center 1531 W Vliet St Milwaukee WI 53205 1/3/2020 10:30am – 3:30pm Tippecanoe Library 3912 S Howell Ave Milwaukee WI 53207

To become a census taker, you must meet certain requirements.

You must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, be a U.S. citizen, and have a valid email address.

You must complete a job application and answer applicant assessment questions.

For many jobs, you will need a valid driver’s license and a vehicle, unless public transportation is readily available.

You also need access to a computer with internet and an email account to complete training. You will be paid for training at a training pay rate.

All candidates must pass an FBI background and fingerprint check.

All census workers must follow strict guidelines and confidentiality laws. You must take a lifetime oath to protect the confidentiality of the data you see. Your work must be accurate and efficient.

You can apply online

Watch for these jobs as they become available on 2020census.gov/jobs or USAjobs.gov.

Applicants for temporary field and office positions can complete the entire application process online.

For more information, call 1-855-JOB-2020 (1-855-562-2020). For TTY/ASCII, applicants may contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.