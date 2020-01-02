West Allis woman accused of slashing man’s neck with box cutter, 17 stitches required

MILWAUKEE — Barbara Giganti of West Allis faces a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly slashing a man’s neck with a box cutter on Saturday, Dec. 28.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a West Allis residence to investigate a report of an assault. When an officer arrived on the scene, he found a man “holding a towel to the base of his neck.” That man indicated Giganti was a roommate. He told police he was watching a college football game when his girlfriend stopped by. The complaint goes on to say Giganti “came out of her bedroom and started an argument with (the girlfriend).” The man told Giganti he was going to his girlfriend’s house — and prepared to leave the residence. The complaint says as the man “was walking out the door, the defendant grabbed (the man’s) right shoulder and sliced his neck with a box cutter.” The officer noted the “cut had a high probability of striking one of (the man’s) arteries or windpipe.” The man required 17 stitches.

When questioned by police, Giganti claimed the man “was trying to grab her breasts and she grabbed a box cutter to defend herself.” During transport to the West Allis Police Department, she stated “without being prompted, ‘Now that I have had a chance to calm down, I think (the man) cut himself.'” Lastly, in a Mirandized statement, Giganti told police the man was trying to grab her. The complaint says she “grabbed the box cutter she keeps for her protection, and exposed the blade and told (the man) to leave her alone. She admitted making a slashing motion towards (the man’s) neck but did not believe she cut him because there was no blood on the blade.”

In court on Thursday, Jan. 2, Giganti’s defense attorney advised the court his client is not competent to proceed. The court found probable cause — and ordered a competency exam. That exam is expected back on Jan. 23.

If convicted, Giganti faces up to 60 years in prison.