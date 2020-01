MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a two-car crash near 76th and Brown Deer on the city’s far north side Friday.

Authorities say the crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 3. One of the cars caught on fire due to the crash. Both vehicles were towed. There was no reported damage to other cars or structures in the area.

According to police, it did not appear that medical attention was called to the scene of the crash. No serious injuries have been reported.