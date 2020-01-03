From cuts to conditioners: Stylist shares the basics of healthier hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Living a healthier life is one of the most common New Year's resolutions out there -- but you might be overlooking one thing! Supercuts stylist Taz Allen joins Real Milwaukee to talk about some ways to improve your hair health this year.

• Hair is one of the most visible parts of our bodies. It's something personal to a lot of people and part of our identity.

• Healthy hair is also one of the ways we can show our overall health.

• There are many ways to take good care of your hair. Unfortunately, a lot of people overlook the basics.

3-6 weeks is the ideal time in between haircuts. Longer hair can go 6-8 weeks.

Get regular haircuts. If you don`t do this, the ends can split.

Depending on how weak the hair is at the fringes, the ends can also break off.

How often you get your haircut will depend on the length you want to maintain. Usually, 3-6 weeks is ideal. If you have longer hair, you could go 6-8 weeks. Just make sure to not pass 12 weeks.

If you prefer to wait longer between cuts, you always want to make sure you are getting at least an inch taken off each time so the ends are getting replaced.

If you use a lot of heat, use a spray-on heat protectant or serum.

Heat damage can be a big problem.

Flat irons, curling irons, and blow dryers put a lot of heat on our hair. If you use these tools daily, that`s a lot of added stress.

I strongly recommend using a heat protectant to keep your hair healthy in 2020.

You can go with a spray-on heat protectant, which can be applied to the hair before using a flat iron

If you want your hair to have more volume you can also use a heat protectant serum.

Clarifying shampoos are good to get buildup off your scalp and allow moisture in.

Shampoo cleans your hair... conditioner puts the nutrients back inside. Both are important.

If you use a lot of products in your hair, a clarifying shampoo would be a good option to have at home. That will get buildup off your scalp and allow moisture to get in.

If your hair is dry or damaged, use a deep conditioner. It has longer-lasting effects than regular conditioner. This is good for people who use heating tools a lot.

You may need to use a deep conditioning mask 2-3 times before you see results.