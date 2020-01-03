Headliners announced for 2020 Coachella music festival

INDIO, Calif. — Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean will headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2020.

According to a tweet from the two-week music festival, Rage Against the Machine will perform on the Friday nights, Travis Scott on Saturdays and Frank Ocean on Sundays.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Artists including Calvin Harris, Big Sean, Lewis Capaldi, Charlie XCX, Flume, 21 Savage, Lana Del Rey and Lil Nas X will perform as well.

The festival takes place in Indio, California, every year. The 2020 shows are April 10-12 and 17-19, according to the tweet. Presale tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 6 at noon PT — 2 p.m. CT.