‘Heavy fire on the second floor:’ 4 displaced following house fire in Racine

Posted 6:18 am, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 06:29AM, January 3, 2020

RACINE — Four people were displaced following a house fire near 21st Street and Deane Boulevard in Racine late Thursday night, Jan. 2. The call came in around 10:45 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they encountered heavy fire on the second floor. Fire also entered the wall and attic.

Three adults and a 12-year-old self-evacuated. Firefighters rescued the family dog.

Officials say the cause of the fire was the “misuse of a cigarette lighter.” The fire caused an estimated $85,000 in damage.

We Energies secured gas and electric and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.