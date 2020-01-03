× ‘Heavy fire on the second floor:’ 4 displaced following house fire in Racine

RACINE — Four people were displaced following a house fire near 21st Street and Deane Boulevard in Racine late Thursday night, Jan. 2. The call came in around 10:45 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they encountered heavy fire on the second floor. Fire also entered the wall and attic.

Three adults and a 12-year-old self-evacuated. Firefighters rescued the family dog.

Officials say the cause of the fire was the “misuse of a cigarette lighter.” The fire caused an estimated $85,000 in damage.

We Energies secured gas and electric and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.