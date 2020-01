Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened late Thursday night, Jan. 2 near 27th and Fond du Lac. The call came in around 10:45 p.m.

A FOX6 crew on the scene saw a minivan and a small shuttle bus with front-end damage. It also looked like the vehicles may have, at one point, been on fire.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.