‘Need knows no season:’ Salvation Army falls short on 2019 holiday fundraising goals

MILWAUKEE -- The Christmas season is over, however, the Salvation Army is hoping people will still be in the giving spirit. The organization fell short on its 2019 holiday fundraising goals.

The holidays are a busy time for the Salvation Army. In November, they gave out more than 5,000 coats. On Christmas Day they served nearly 7,000 meals. But the work doesn't stop in January.

"Need knows no season. We continue to have programs that we reach out 365 days a year," said Major Steven Woodard, Salvation Army Milwaukee Coordinator.

Those programs rely on the money raised during the annual Red Kettle Campaign. This year, the Salvation Army's goal for Milwaukee County was to raise $3.7 million. The campaign raised $3.1 million.

"Sometimes we do fall slightly a little short, but this is quite a bit. It's a considerable amount that we're falling short so far this year," saidWoodard.

Any donations given through the end of Jan. will be added to the Christmas campaign. The organization is hoping to make up that $600,000 shortfall. If the goal is met, it could impact services all year long.

"We have 80 programs and services that we provide here in Milwaukee County that will be affected and will have to be re-evaluated how we can do that," said Woodard.

If you'd like to make a donation to the Salvation Army, CLICK HERE.