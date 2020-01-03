× Police arrest man in stolen car at McDonald’s drive-thru in Oregon

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) — A 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a Gresham police officer saw him driving a stolen car through a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Conrad Herrera is facing a charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and parole violation in connection with the incident near Southeast 182nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.

Law enforcement when they spotted Herrera boxed him in to prevent him from fleeing.