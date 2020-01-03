× Visitor restrictions seen at hospitals in Sheboygan, Green Bay, Oconto Falls due to increase in flu

SHEBOYGAN — Visitor restrictions are now in place at all HSHS – Eastern Wisconsin Division hospitals as a response to the increase of flu cases in our communities: HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan; HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay; and HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls.

Restrictions at the above-mentioned locations are as follows:

No visitors under the age of 12 in inpatient areas

No visitors of any age with flu-like symptoms including fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting or diarrhea

Try to limit the number of healthy visitors to 1 or 2 people per patient

IMPORTANT: These restrictions and guidelines are not in place for a pediatric patient coming to one of our hospitals for an outpatient appointment.

Officials say the restrictions are in place to help keep their patients safe and help prevent the spread of germs.