Wisconsin Badgers RB Jonathan Taylor declares for NFL Draft

MADISON — Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. The junior made the announcement in a video on Twitter, Friday.

In three seasons with the Badgers, Taylor amassed 6,174 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns. In each of the past two seasons, he eclipsed the 2,000 yards rushing mark.

He leaves the program as the second all-time leading rusher, behind Ron Dayne’s 7,125 rushing yards in four seasons, and third in total touchdowns (55) behind Dayne (71) and Montee Ball (83). He trails only Dayne for the most yards from scrimmage by a Badgers player.

Taylor was a two-time Doak Walker Award winner — given to the nation’s top collegiate running back. He was a two-time unanimous, first-team All-American and two time Big Ten Running Back of the Year. Each of these recognitions came in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In 2017, he was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and set the All-time freshman season rushing record with 1,977. In all three seasons, he was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 23-25.