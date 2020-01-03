Wisconsin rallies late to upset No. 5 Ohio State 61-57

COLUMBUS, OHIO - JANUARY 03: The Wisconsin Badgers bench celebrates after a made three pointer during the second half at Value City Arena on January 03, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nate Reuvers scored 17 points, and Wisconsin rallied late to upset No. 5 Ohio State 61-57 on Friday night.

Reuvers’ jumper gave the Badgers (9-6, 2-1 Big Ten) a 52-51 lead with 1:54 left, and late free throws from Reuvers and D’Mitrik Trice sealed the win.

Ohio State (11-3, 1-2), a 7 1/2-point favorite, lost a second straight game. The Buckeyes got a terrific performance from Kaleb Wesson, who had 22 points and 13 rebounds. But Wesson missed a 3-pointer at the 2-minute mark that likely would have kept the Buckeyes in the game.

Ohio State became the second top-5 team in the AP Top 25 to lose this week after No. 4 Oregon fell at Colorado on Thursday night.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – JANUARY 03: D’Mitrik Trice #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts after a play in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Value City Arena on January 03, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Wisconsin led by four at halftime of a sloppy, slow game, but Ohio State ripped off back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half to start a 13-2 run.

The Badgers continued battling back until Reuvers got them the lead late. Kobe King scored 13 points for Wisconsin, which has won four straight.

Both teams started slowly and struggled from the field throughout. Wisconsin missed its first five shots and finished at 38% from the field, and Ohio State shot 40%.

