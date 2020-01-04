300,000 hens killed in large fire at Michigan egg farm; 2nd barn saved

OTSEGO, Mich. — About 300,000 hens died in a massive fire at an egg farm in Michigan early Friday, Jan. 3.

Firefighters were called to the cage-free poultry farm on Friday morning.

Crews had to truck in water over several hours to battle the fire.

They were able to save a second barn and 250,000 hens.

“Agriculture fires are always a challenge, especially at a place like this,” said Brian Burch, farm spokesman. “We don’t have city water. We don’t have those same kinds of assets that we sometimes take for granted in cities.”

The farm is owned by Vande Bunte Eggs.

Burch said some workers suffered minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.