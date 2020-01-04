× $500,000 bond for man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend during celebratory NYE gunfire

CLEVELAND — An Ohio man went before a judge Friday, Jan. 3 in a case of deadly celebratory gunfire.

Sheldon Stevens pleaded not guilty to one count of reckless homicide — accused in the death of his girlfriend, Erika Miranda.

Police said Stevens was shooting rounds of ammunition into the air to ring in 2020.

Investigators later received reports that Miranda had been shot. She suffered a gunshot wound to the face and later died at the hospital.

Stevens was being held on $500,000 bond.