Caught on camera: Arkansas police officer bought groceries for couple caught shoplifting

FORT SMITH, Ark. -- An Arkansas couple was caught shoplifting at Walmart with their two children in tow, but instead of handcuffs, they were given a helping hand.

Body camera video captured a police officer's selfless act on Nov. 30.

Fort Smith police said the man and woman were caught stealing food.

Officer Kenneth Martin said the man was arrested, but he didn't want the kids to go hungry -- so the woman and children were able to leave the store with groceries in hand.

Officer Martin was named Employee of the Month for his act of kindness.