Former Pennsylvania high school teacher, coach accused of taking 'upskirt' photos of female students

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A former Pennsylvania high school teacher and tennis coach is accused of taking “upskirt” photos of female students and sharing the photos online.

Francis Reppert Jr., 26, allegedly took the photos from under his desk.

Reppert was confronted by police in October after a student took video of him viewing and zooming in on a photo that appeared to be of a student’s legs, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said. Reppert allegedly told Virginia State Police that he took photos of the victim and intended to masturbate to them.

Additional photos were discovered during a forensic search of his devices, which included Reppert allegedly standing naked in front of a whiteboard at Palisades High School. There were also handwritten terms on the whiteboard, which the DA’s Office said were associated with posts sometimes made on a pornographic section of the website reddit.com.

The DA’s Office said Reppert was suspended in October from Palisades School District and then fired in December.

He was employed by the school district since August 2016.

Reppert was charged with indecent exposure and six counts of invasion of privacy, court documents showed.

He was released Thursday, Jan. 3 on $500,000 unsecured bail.