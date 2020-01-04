Man leaps off Atlanta bridge in mistaken belief cops are chasing him

ATLANTA — A driver who mistakenly thought Atlanta police were chasing him crashed his car and jumped 40 feet from a highway bridge to escape.

The driver survived the jump early Thursday and ran into the woods. On Jan. 3, 25-year-old Davaughn Clarke turned himself in to Atlanta police. WSB-TV reports police began chasing a different vehicle just after 1 a.m. Thursday on I-85 when Clarke mistakenly thought police were after him and sped off. He crashed and then darted through traffic on foot. Police video shows him plunging over a guard rail and running into the woods.

