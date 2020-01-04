Milwaukee Admirals fall to Cleveland Monsters 5-4

Posted 10:02 pm, January 4, 2020, by
Milwaukee Admirals (PHOTO: Milwaukee Admirals/Facebook)

CLEVELAND — Two even-strength goals in the final four minutes of regulation helped the Cleveland Monsters turn back the Milwaukee Admirals in a 5-4 win at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4.

Trailing the Admirals 4-3 after Rem Pitlick’s power-play goal at 10:15 of the third period, the Monsters got a pair of late goals to win for the second straight game. Dillon Simpson fired a shot from the left point and through a screen at 16:22 to tie the game, and Adam Clendening’s point shot through traffic on the right side at 18:16 lifted the Monsters to the victory. Simpson had a goal and three assists for Cleveland.

Daniel Carr and Frederick Gaudreau had multi-point games with a goal and an assist each for the Admirals. Carr got the scoring started at 16:04 of the first period with his 13th goal of the season, while Gaudreau gave the Admirals a 3-2 lead through two periods on his shorthanded breakaway goal with 11 seconds left in the period.

Anthony Richard scored his second goal in as many games, a power-play tally with two minutes left in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. Milwaukee was 2-for-3 on the power play, scoring with the man advantage for the sixth straight game.

The loss was just the sixth in regulation this season for the AHL-leading Admirals.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.