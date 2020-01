Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The Wonderful World of Weddings show at Wisconsin State Fair Park brought wedding ideas to life, Saturday. The event showcased all things wedding including bridal fashion, cakes, floral arrangement, honeymoon travel, invitations, music and more.

Billed as the "place to be for the couple to be", nearly 200 vendors were on hand covering every aspect of planning, holding and celebrating a wedding.

