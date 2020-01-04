× Officials: Racine man arrested in Jefferson County on suspicion of 5th OWI

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 41-year-old Racine man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. If found guilty, it would be his fifth OWI offense.

A Wisconsin State Trooper noted that a vehicle was deviating from its lane on westbound I-94 near County Highway O in Waterloo around 4:12 a.m. The trooper conducted a traffic stop, administered field sobriety tests and arrested the driver based on his performance.

Authorities say the driver is currently on parole, extended supervision, for manufacture/delivery of heroin and was operating without insurance.

He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.