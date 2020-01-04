× Police: Man enraged over wrong order shot 2 McDonald’s employees in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Police in Virginia are looking for a man who opened fire in a McDonald’s restaurant Friday, Jan. 3.

It happened around 6:30 p.m., and employees said it was over a wrong order.

Two workers were injured in the shooting.

Police said Sherwin Overstreet pulled the trigger — wanted on two counts of malicious wounding and using a firearm to commit a felony.

The McDonald’s is across the street from a parking lot where a victim was stabbed the night before.