PEWAUKEE — Preschoolers at Bright Horizons in Pewaukee want your old egg cartons!

A spokeswoman for Bright Horizons said Tuesday, Dec. 31 the students at Bright Horizons have created their blueprint, built a foundation, and are experiencing their first supply shortage as they begin construction on their Egg Carton Winter Castle.

Earlier this year, teachers at Bright Horizons realized that their students love for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) learning could be encouraged by building a house out of recycled egg cartons. In September, they started collecting recycled egg cartons from families at the center, as the project began. The preschoolers created blueprints for their “Egg Carton” building and eventually began construction. With the help of their teachers, they stacked the first layers of egg cartons to make a strong base.

Now though, they’re close to running out of supplies — and that’s where you can help!

Bright Horizons officials have invited help from the community to collect recycled egg cartons to complete construction on their 2020 Egg Carton Winter Castle.

If you’d like to donate egg cartons to this cause, you may simply drop them off at Bright Horizons at 2240 Golf Road in Pewaukee. You may also reach out to the staff with additional questions through email at pewaukee@brighthorizons.com or by calling 262-701-9300, option 0.