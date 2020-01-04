× Recognize him? Menomonee Falls police seek man wanted for stealing cigarettes from Woodman’s

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police asked for help identifying and locating a man accused of stealing cigarettes from Woodman’s Food Market on Highway 145 on Saturday, Jan. 4.

It happened shortly before noon.

Menomonee Falls police said the man fled in a silver or gray older model Dodge Caravan with significant rust on the rear and no front license plates.

He was described as black, between the ages of 40 and 50, wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, blue sweatpants, and a winter hat.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.