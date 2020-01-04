Sheriff: Florida caregiver stole more than $1 million from 94-year-old client before she passed

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman stands accused of stealing more than $1 million from the elderly woman she was caring for.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Anna Bullinger was the caregiver for the 94-year-old woman before she passed away, but the lawyer handling the woman’s estate found some shocking problems.

Investigators said Bullinger deposited a check from the woman’s account for $90,000 the day after she died.

She’s also accused of cashing 147 other checks, and prosecutors said she transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars from a trust account for the woman’s daughter.

Detectives believe Bullinger stole more than $1,102,000 over four years.

The 55-year-old was charged with a felony count of exploitation of the elderly over $50,000.