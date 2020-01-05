× 3 arrests after pursuit ended in crash into retention pond in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — A pursuit ended with a crash into a retention pond in New Berlin Sunday night, Jan. 5.

Police said officers were involved in brief pursuit before the vehicle ended up in the pond near Beloit Road and Moorland Road. The driver, a 31-year-old man, was not hurt, but his passengers, a 42-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

All three were arrested.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the pursuit.