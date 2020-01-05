77th Golden Globe Awards: The full list of winners

HOLLYWOOD — The 77th Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best in television and film, were presented Sunday.

The full list of winners follows below.

Television:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Ben Platt (“The Politician”)

Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy“) – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag“) – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession“) – WINNER

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) – WINNER

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice“) – WINNER

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)

Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon“) – WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Catch-22″

“Chernobyl” – WINNER

“Fosse/Verdon”

The Loudest Voice

“Unbelievable”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (“The Act“) – WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl“) – WINNER

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Best Television Series — Drama

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession” – WINNER

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Barry”

“Fleabag” – WINNER

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

Movies:

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – WINNER

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Rocketman”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“The Irishman”

“Marriage Story”

“1917” – WINNER

“Joker”

“The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“The Farewell”

“Pain and Glory”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

“Parasite” – WINNER

“Les Misérables”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“) – WINNER

Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman“) – WINNER

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker“) – WINNER

Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)

Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“) – WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)

Annette Bening (“The Report”)

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story“) – WINNER

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)

Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman“) – WINNER

Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)

Best Motion Picture — Animated

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link” – WINNER

“Toy Story 4”

“Lion King”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker“) – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy“) – WINNER

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina (“The Farewell“) – WINNER

Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)

Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)

Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)

Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Sam Mendes (“1917“) – WINNER

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)