Florida deputies came to the rescue of someone screaming for help — who was a parrot

January 5, 2020
Parrot (Getty Images)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Turns out, things aren’t always what they seem … or what they sound like.

That’s the lesson Florida deputies learned earlier when they responded to a call on Dec. 29 that turned out to be much different than what they thought.

Deputies in Lake Worth Beach arrived at a home to help “someone screaming for help,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

“Hilarity ensued,” the sheriff’s office said.

Video the sheriff’s office shared showed a man working on his car when about four deputies arrived in his driveway.

He looked toward what appeared to be a back yard, and yelled, “Rambo.”

“I’ll bring out the screamer to you,” he said.

As they waited, the man stepped away and came back with a friend — his pet parrot.

The green bird greeted the officers who seemed to share a laugh about the incident and bid them goodbye.

