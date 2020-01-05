Florida deputies came to the rescue of someone screaming for help — who was a parrot
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Turns out, things aren’t always what they seem … or what they sound like.
That’s the lesson Florida deputies learned earlier when they responded to a call on Dec. 29 that turned out to be much different than what they thought.
Deputies in Lake Worth Beach arrived at a home to help “someone screaming for help,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
“Hilarity ensued,” the sheriff’s office said.
Video the sheriff’s office shared showed a man working on his car when about four deputies arrived in his driveway.
He looked toward what appeared to be a back yard, and yelled, “Rambo.”
“I’ll bring out the screamer to you,” he said.
As they waited, the man stepped away and came back with a friend — his pet parrot.
The green bird greeted the officers who seemed to share a laugh about the incident and bid them goodbye.