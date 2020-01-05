‘Life-changing:’ Man’s $1.80 bet on penny slot in Reno won him $888,000

RENO, Nev. — Eight is his lucky number, and Sunday, Jan. 5 was his lucky day, for sure! A man who bet $1.80 on a penny slot machine won $888,000 in Reno!

He was playing at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

According to the casino, Lawrence Fuller went on to win five more slot machine jackpots in addition to this one.

Here’s where he won them:

$888,585 jackpot on the Super Lucky Times Pay machine

$2,770 and $1,590 jackpots on the Super Times Pay machine in the City of Gold

$1,850 jackpot on the Lightning Cash High Stakes machine

$1,700 jackpot on the Texas Tea machine in the City of Gold

$1,310 jackpot on the Spartacus machine

He called his win “life-changing” and said he planned to put all the cash in the bank until figures out what he wants to do with it.