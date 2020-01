MILWAUKEE — Two people were injured in a hit-and-run accident on Milwaukee’s north side late Saturday night.

The Milwaukee Police Department was called to the incident, near Sherman and Congress, around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. Police say one vehicle struck another and fled the scene. The two occupants of the struck vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.