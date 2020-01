Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The new year is still fresh. Do you need help getting started on your New Year's health resolutions? FOX6 News' Christina Van Zelst was at the Wisconsin Athletic Club with tips for getting back into fitness, incorporating variety into workouts and practicing overall health and wellness -- away from the gym equipment.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video