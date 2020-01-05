× Police: Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend near Layton and Evergreen

MILWAUKEE — A woman was arrested after a stabbing near Layton Boulevard and Evergreen Lane on Sunday night, Jan. 5.

It happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the woman stabbed her 60-year-old boyfriend in the arm, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of injuries wasn’t immediately clear, but police said it was believed the man would survive.

An investigation was underway to determine what led to the stabbing.