San Diego homeless could have ticket, arrest records cleared if they agree to 30-day shelter stay

SAN DIEGO — Homeless people facing a ticket or arrest by San Diego police could have the infractions cleared if they agree to stay for 30 days in one of the city’s shelters.

The Union-Tribune reported the program could help stabilize lives and get people connected with services, while also allowing officers to enforce laws.

Over the summer, police began offering shelter beds in lieu of citations to homeless people who had been contacted for minor infractions.

But while about 300 people took the offer, many of them left within a day.

If somebody leaves before 30 days, the citations will be enforced.