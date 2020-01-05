× Sheriff: Florida man shot 2 teenagers who tried to break into his home; 1 died

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities said a Florida man shot two teenagers who were trying to break into his home, and one of them died.

The Tampa Bay Times reported the second teenager was in critical condition.

A statement from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call Saturday evening, Jan. 4.

A man and his fiancée told deputies that two young men broke through a back patio screen and entered their home through an unlocked door. The statement said one of them had a gun and made demands.

Sheriff’s officials said that’s when the male resident, who had a legal firearm, grabbed his gun and shot at the teens.